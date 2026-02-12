Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches its new corporate identity

ABU DHABI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) has unveiled its new corporate identity, marking the 25th anniversary of its establishment. This initiative highlights a quarter-century of leadership in the pension sector and signals the beginning of a forward-looking phase aimed at supporting Abu Dhabi’s ongoing growth and prosperity.

The announcement was made during an official ceremony in Abu Dhabi attended by senior officials and partners, where the features of the transformation were presented in detail. The new identity extends beyond visual changes, embodying an institutional philosophy rooted in sustainability and security, and representing a national partnership that spans generations.

ADPF emphasized that its refreshed identity links the core values developed over the past 25 years with a strategic vision centered on citizens’ welfare. It affirmed that each achievement in its history serves as a foundation for progressing towards a more sustainable future.

Key components of the new identity include a harmonized color palette and modern typography, complemented by a redesigned logo. The logo features a solid arc symbolizing stability and a commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, with extending lines that represent growth and adaptability across generations. At its center is a meeting point denoting unity and connection. Green elements, inspired by the palm tree, a symbol of strength and generosity in UAE heritage, underscore the values of trust, leadership, and sustainability.

ADPF noted that the new identity will be reflected not only visually, but also through enhancements in digital service delivery, smart solutions to improve customer experience, expanded community engagement, and advances in investment management aligned with protecting citizens' interests.

Reaffirming its dedication to being a trusted partner for citizens, ADPF pledged to continue managing its investments prudently to secure a prosperous future for Abu Dhabi residents.

Salem Al Nuaimi, Managing Director of ADPF , stated: “The launch of our new corporate identity, aligned with our 25th anniversary, represents more than a visual update, it marks a renewed commitment to placing people at the center of every decision. We are reaffirming our original pledge to protect citizens’ rights and to shape a bright future for them and their families.”