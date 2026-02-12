Sharjah Ruler orders swift solutions for staff humanitarian cases

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, to find solutions for humanitarian cases among employees and to establish a fast, flexible mechanism to address them, with immediate, direct solutions provided through a dedicated department within the Human Resources Department.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also announced the establishment of a new residential complex in the University District opposite Khor Kalba, which is expected to be handed over within six months. In addition, he announced the opening of a new lodge in the city of Kalba, similar to the “Al Rayaheen Retreat” in Khorfakkan, in the coming days.

This came in response to a caller on the “Direct Line” programme, identified as Amal Al Junaibi, who stated that she is an employee of the Government of Sharjah, while her husband is a person of determination who uses a wheelchair and requires frequent hospital visits. He underwent surgery at the beginning of last year, and she had previously been granted medical companion leave within the country. She submitted all required documents to her workplace, including medical reports confirming the need for her presence to assist her husband with mobility and daily living. He is scheduled for another surgery on 26 February, and the hospital has requested that she be present as his companion. Accordingly, she applied for companion leave, only to discover later that her employer had deducted her entire leave balance because she had accompanied her sick husband, and her salary had also been deducted for three consecutive months.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said: “I would like to clarify that the action taken in the case of our daughter, Amal Al Junaibi, violates the existing regulations. There are no regulations that govern this process in this manner. The employee who took this action acted on her own without referring to the applicable instructions or the general administration, and all the measures taken were incorrect. We have now contacted Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, and requested his immediate intervention.”

Following the directives of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, the Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources made an immediate phone call to inform Amal Al Junaibi that her case would be fully reviewed and that her leave balance would be preserved. He explained that this was an exceptional case due to its humanitarian circumstances, emphasising that the Emirate of Sharjah is a home of compassion. He affirmed that all human resources laws, systems, and regulations in the emirate take humanitarian and social conditions into account, and noted that all government entities would be contacted to establish a fast and flexible mechanism to handle similar cases, with immediate solutions provided through a dedicated department within the Department of Human Resources.

He confirmed that all government entities would be contacted to implement a fast, flexible mechanism to address similar cases, with immediate solutions provided through a dedicated section in the Human Resources Department.

In a separate phone call, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah responded to a caller, Amer from Kalba, who complained about sewage issues from apartment buildings constructed near his home.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said: “Regarding the caller Amer, who is affected by the sewage from the apartment buildings built near his residence, this matter will be included in the development plan. As for the houses in this area of Khor Kalba, their residents will be relocated to new homes in a new residential complex in the University District opposite Khor Kalba within six months. We have done everything possible to complete the project quickly, and, thanks to God, the homes will be handed over within six months, or perhaps even earlier. The caller Amer and the other nearby residents—approximately six homes—will then move to this new residential complex.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan added, “We do not overlook such matters, but construction, contractors, land, and planning all take time. God willing, within six months, the houses near these apartment buildings will be relocated to the new residential complex. We are also working on a beautiful project in Khor Kalba, which will be inaugurated in the coming days. A lodge similar to the ‘Al Rayaheen Retreat’ in Khorfakkan will open, featuring its own private beach. The houses are fully equipped and named after their owners rather than numbered. The entire area will be redeveloped as part of the ongoing development projects in the city of Kalba. We also hope that those who have not yet received their housing compensation in the old Khor Kalba area will contact the municipality to collect it.”

In another humanitarian gesture, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan directed the Emiri Court to cover one academic year’s tuition fees for the daughter of citizen Fatima Mohammed from Kalba, who is studying at the University of Sydney in Australia. During her call to the programme, Fatima explained that her daughter had received a merit scholarship but had lost one grade in part of a course, resulting in the scholarship being suspended for the current academic year in accordance with regulations. The scholarship will resume in subsequent years. Due to the high tuition cost of AED 300,000 for the current year, she requested assistance.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also directed Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of Al Dewan Al Amiri, to contact the Friends of Patients Society to resume the medical assistance previously provided to Umm Abdulrahman. During her call to the programme, she explained that she is the daughter of an Emirati mother and suffers from several health issues. The society had stopped the medical assistance several months ago, and she currently has no health insurance or source of income, except for the limited support she receives from her mother, who relies on a financial allowance provided by the Sharjah Social Services Department.