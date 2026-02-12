Air Arabia achieves record AED1.8 billion profit in 2025; proposes 30 fils dividend per share

SHARJAH, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia (PJSC) today announced its strongest-ever financial and operational performance for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Air Arabia posted a record pre-tax net profit of AED 1.8 billion for the full year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a 14% increase compared to AED 1.6 billion in 2024. Total turnover for the year surpassed AED7.78 billion, marking a 15% growth from AED6.76 billion in 2024.

During the year, Air Arabia continued to execute its growth strategy by expanding its network across its six operating hubs, adding 30 new routes. This disciplined expansion drove a 10% increase in operational capacity and a 16% rise in total passengers carried, reaching 21.8 million across the Group. Average seat load factor - the percentage of available seats occupied - improved by 4 percentage points to 85%, reflecting sustained demand strength and the efficiency of the airline’s value-driven operating model.

Air Arabia’s Board of Directors has proposed a dividend distribution of 30% of share capital, equivalent to 30 fils per share. This proposal was made during a recent board meeting and is subject to approval by Air Arabia’s shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia, said: “Air Arabia delivered its strongest performance ever in 2025, driven by disciplined execution of our growth strategy and the continued trust our customers place in our value-driven product offering. We delivered sustainable profitability while expanding our network, optimizing capacity, and enhancing operational efficiency. These results reflect the robustness of our business model and the commitment of our leadership team.”

He continued: “Despite a challenging operating environment in 2025, marked by geopolitical tensions across the region as well as continued inflationary and supply chain pressures, we remained disciplined and focused on operational efficiency, business flexibility, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. This unwavering commitment enabled us to expand our customer base, strengthen our presence across key markets, and generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

He added: “At the same time, we advanced our strategic priorities through continued investment in fleet expansion and network growth, positioning Air Arabia for its next phase of sustained success.”

In the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, Air Arabia reported a record net profit of AED 405 million, marking a 15% increase compared to AED351 million in the same quarter last year. Total turnover for the fourth quarter of 2025 rose 26% to AED2.12 billion, driven by a 22% increase in passenger numbers, as the airline carried over 5.7 million passengers across all hubs during the quarter. Meanwhile, the seat load factor increased by 5% reaching a strong 87%, reflecting sustained demand for Air Arabia’s services.