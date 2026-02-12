Sikka Art & Design Festival attracts over 200,000 visitors in 14th edition

DUBAI, 12th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 14th Sikka Art & Design Festival, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, attracted more than 200,000 visitors, reinforcing its position as one of the emirate’s leading cultural drivers.

The festival brought together over 1,000 creatives from the UAE and the Gulf, including 426 artists and 12 curators. Its programme featured 350 musicians, more than 80 workshop facilitators and 86 speakers and experts, in addition to a selection of retailers, food concepts and participating chefs.

Khuloud Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture and Director of the festival, said the results reflect Sikka’s role in supporting the cultural and creative industries ecosystem, providing platforms for established and emerging artists to showcase their work, exchange expertise and build professional networks.

Held under the theme “Imagining Dubai: Identities of the Future,” the edition showcased more than 250 artworks across 16 specialised houses covering diverse creative fields, including the GCC House, Urban Culture House, Design House, Photography House, Visual Arts House, Culinary House, as well as the International House, Art & Tech House and Ceramics House.

The festival also featured 13 murals inspired by Dubai’s identity and cultural memory, alongside large-scale outdoor installations in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, supporting Dubai’s Public Art Strategy.

The programme included more than 950 workshops, over 40 talks and panel discussions, around 55 live musical performances, 10 orchestral and choir shows, participation from 43 local food and beverage concepts and 52 local retailers, in addition to 9 curated supper clubs led by renowned chefs.

The edition further highlighted the outcomes of Sikka Platform’s 2025 programmes, including interactive installations, 10 short animation films, and first-time curatorial contributions by three participants in the Curatorial Foundation Programme. Volunteers also played a key role in organising activities and guiding visitors as part of Dubai Art Season.