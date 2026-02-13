AD Ports Group records AED2.1 billion net profit in 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- AD Ports Group on Friday announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the full year ending 31st December 2025, recording revenue of AED20.8 billion, up 20 percent YoY, and net profit of AED2.1 billion, up 17 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12 percent to AED5.1 billion, with a margin of 24.4 percent. Fourth-quarter net profit increased 18 percent year-on-year to AED584 million.

Operationally, the strong growth was driven by container terminals' throughput, both domestically and internationally, the addition of 3.3 km2 of net new industrial land leases in Khalifa Economic Zones - Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), with resulting continued strong demand for warehouses, staff accommodation, and gas provision.

The group also recorded strong activity across all maritime businesses – Shipping, Offshore & Subsea, Marine Services, and Drydocking & Shipbuilding - and the launch of the Ro-Ro shipping JV, UGR.

In 2026, Ports and Economic Cities & Free Zones will remain the backbone of the group’s infrastructure-led growth strategy, whilst Maritime & Shipping and Logistics will continue to build scale to connect and support the infrastructure assets and offer customers a one-stop shop with end-to-end solutions.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said that 2025 marked another year of record financial performance, supported by operational expansion and the continued development of the group’s integrated business model.

"Since the group's listing in 2022, we have consistently translated growth in volumes, assets, and geographic reach into stronger earnings, cash generation, and capital efficiency," he said.

Al Shamisi added, "During the year, we strengthened our core infrastructure platforms, advanced our corridor-focused international strategy, and, for the first time since listing, generated positive free cash flow for the full year ahead of guidance, which is a key benchmark of our financial development as an integrated global trade, transport, logistics, and industrial development business."

He said that as the group enters 2026, it is well positioned to navigate market volatility, support the UAE’s economic diversification agenda, continue developing integrated end-to-end solutions for customers, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

In 2025, AD Ports Group’s underlying operational performance was strong across the Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, and Maritime & Shipping Clusters. The Group simplified and streamlined its corporate structure by transforming its Digital Cluster to a federated model in order to better support its growth strategy, efficiency and performance, particularly accelerating AI initiatives and deployment of Agentic AI across its core operations.

The vertically integrated and synergistic model is now structured around four Clusters - Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones (EC&FZ), Maritime & Shipping, and Logistics - with digital services better aligned with business requirements, strengthening the group’s ability to serve external customers and swiftly adapt to fast-changing market conditions.

On the balance sheet front, AD Ports Group’s capital structure was relatively stable with a net debt of AED20.6 billion, compared to AED18.6 billion in 2024, and a net leverage of 4.1x (stable vs. 2024).

Cash flows from operations increased sharply to AED5.05 billion in 2025, over 28 percent YoY, on steady growth in operating profit from core operations as well as asset monetisation transactions, implying an adjusted cash conversion ratio of over 80 percent.

Despite an increase in annual organic CapEx to AED5.5 billion, the group turned Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) positive for the first time since its listing in 2022, ahead of its guidance set for 2026.