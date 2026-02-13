Sharjah Consultative Council to hold 11th session on February 16

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) will hold its 11th session on 16th February 2026 as part of its work for the third regular session of the 11th legislative term.

The session will be held at the council's headquarters in Sharjah, chaired by Halima Humaid Al Owais, Speaker of the Council.

The agenda, following the ratification of the minutes of the ninth and tenth sessions, includes a discussion of the policy of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Real Estate Registration Department, and Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Real Estate Registration Department, along with their deputies from various departments and sections, will be in attendance.