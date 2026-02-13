UAE land of opportunity, crossroads of region: US Chargé d’Affaires

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Eric Gaudiosi, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy to the UAE, said celebrating the 250th anniversary of US independence in the UAE reflects the relationship “in every way possible.”

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the anniversary event, he said he could think of “no better or more appropriate place" to celebrate US history, and more importantly, the shared future, than in a country with which the United States has “deep, diverse and dynamic relationships across a full range of issues."

On the significance of holding the celebration in the UAE, Gaudiosi said it reflects bilateral ties built on solid foundations, particularly strong people-to-people connections established over time by the large American community in the country.

“It’s a country and a city in which we feel at home. It’s the crossroads of the region. It’s the land of opportunity,” he said, adding that Americans and Emiratis share much in common, as both nations look to the future with ambition and turn to one another to address emerging challenges.

On the bilateral partnership’s role in tackling regional and international issues, he said the United States and the UAE have been partners and will remain partners, adding that, "we look to each other as partners and allies. We look to them for the proven experience, for the willingness to engage.”

Gaudiosi said the United States looks to the UAE to share its model, experience and success “to assist others, to inspire others.”

Regarding the UAE-US relations, Gaudiosi described them as not merely a “two-way street, but a two-way superhighway,” underscoring the depth of exchange and cooperation between the two countries.

On economic ties, the US envoy said the relationship continues to expand in key sectors including advanced technology, education, healthcare and space. “We look to each other as proven partners of choice, of experience and of success,” he said.

He added that opportunities ahead are limitless and built on a strong foundation, expressing enthusiasm over the growing breadth and depth of cooperation in new areas in recent years.

Gaudiosi highlighted partnerships with American companies and institutions that have helped strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional hub for talent, investment and tourism.

He said both countries continue to invest in their shared future and build on their partnership to ensure prosperity, security and safety for their peoples.

“We look forward to presenting a positive image and to working hard and together to ensure a more secure and prosperous future for all,” he added.