Dubai, Cyprus chambers discuss strengthening economic ties

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Stavros Stavrou, President of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We see significant potential for growth in areas of shared interest. Dubai Chambers is dedicated to providing all necessary support to facilitate trade and investment, helping Cypriot companies tap into regional and international markets through Dubai, and enabling our local businesses to explore the promising opportunities in Cyprus," Lootah said.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a total of 101 new companies from Cyprus joining the chamber’s membership last year. By the end of 2025, the total number of Cypriot companies registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce had reached 639 reflecting an annual growth rate of 17.7 percent.

Non-oil trade between Dubai and Cyprus reached AED588 million in 2024.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently launched the Cyprus Business Council to strengthen cooperation between the two business communities, deepen bilateral trade and investment relations, and foster partnerships across various sectors.