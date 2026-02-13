Sharjah Heritage Days opens in Dibba Al Hisn

DIBBA AL HISN, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in Kalba, attended the opening of Sharjah Heritage Days in Dibba Al Hisn on Thursday, launching a three-day programme of cultural, traditional, and interactive activities.

The event features workshops, exhibitions by artisans and productive families, personal museums, and displays of local heritage, offering visitors insight into the region's customs and traditions.

The agenda also includes activities highlighting both the agricultural and marine environments, delivering an educational and entertaining experience for visitors.