Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association approves 2026 plans

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Reprographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) held its fourth annual General Assembly meeting on Thursday, reviewing its 2025 achievements and approving its 2026 work plan and budget.

The association said 2025 saw the signing of several international partnerships with counterpart organisations and participation in local and international events to raise awareness of reprographic and intellectual property rights. It also signed two new licensing agreements with UAE universities, expanding its presence in the academic sector and supporting the lawful use of intellectual works.

Mohammed bin Dakhin, President of the ERRA, said the progress achieved in 2025 marked a significant milestone and strengthened the association’s ability to expand its impact locally and internationally.

He said the association aims to develop an integrated reprographic rights management ecosystem based on cooperation across sectors, ensuring the protection of creators’ rights while adapting to changes in publishing and knowledge production.

Majd Al Shehhi, Director of ERRA, said the association is preparing for 2026 with plans to enhance authors’ rights protection, develop licensing frameworks, expand international partnerships and increase public awareness of reprographic rights and their role in supporting the creative economy.