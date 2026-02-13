FNC discusses strengthening ties with German Bundestag

MUNICH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met Armin Laschet, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the German Bundestag, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Al Nuaimi highlighted the depth of the UAE-Germany partnership and its continued growth across political, economic and investment fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both governments to expanding cooperation.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary ties, enhance communication channels to exchange legislative and oversight expertise, and coordinate positions in parliamentary forums on issues of mutual interest.

They underscored the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy as an effective tool to promote dialogue and expand cooperation between nations.

The meeting also addressed regional and international developments, with both sides stressing the importance of supporting de-escalation efforts to enhance security and stability, and reaffirming the role of parliaments in advancing international peace, tolerance, dialogue and respect for international law.

The meeting was attended by Sara Mohammad Falaknaz, Chair of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group of the FNC.