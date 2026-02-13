APC child rights, activities committees review agendas

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Rights and Activities Committees of the Arab Parliament for the Child (APC) held two separate meetings at the parliament's headquarters in Sharjah on the sidelines of the third session of the fourth term.

The Child Rights Committee, chaired by Rabia Ibrahim Abu Rumman, discussed “The Child’s Right to Community Participation,” describing it as a fundamental right recognised in international conventions.

Members highlighted the importance of enabling children to express their views and contribute to issues affecting their lives, schools and communities, noting that participation helps build confidence and a sense of responsibility.

The committee reviewed proposals and initiatives aimed at promoting this right through educational institutions and community programmes, and stressed the APC’s role in raising awareness of a culture of participation across Arab societies.

The Activities Committee, chaired by Nasser Al-Husseini, examined proposals to develop the parliament’s programmes and diversify its initiatives to strengthen members’ leadership and parliamentary skills.

Members presented ideas for organising events, interactive workshops and training programmes to enhance dialogue, initiative and teamwork skills, while emphasising the use of modern technologies to expand participation and engagement.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the APC, said the committee meetings form a key part of the parliament’s work, allowing members to practise parliamentary roles through dialogue and the formulation of proposals. He said discussions on community participation reflected members’ awareness of their societal roles, while efforts to develop activities underscored their commitment to strengthening the parliament’s impact across the Arab world.

He added that the Parliament's General Secretariat would continue to support the committees’ work in line with the parliament’s vision of preparing a generation capable of contributing positively to their societies.