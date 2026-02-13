talabat UAE, IACAD renew partnership for ‘Hero Meals’ campaign in Ramadan

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- talabat UAE has renewed its partnership with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) for the second year to relaunch the Ramadan "Hero Meals" campaign, allowing customers to donate Iftar meals to delivery riders across Dubai through the talabat app.

The initiative follows last year’s campaign, which saw more than 4,000 meals distributed to riders. In 2026, the campaign will involve more than 650 participating restaurant branches.

Customers can contribute meals prepared by partner restaurants directly via the app, with riders receiving the meals when collecting customer orders during Ramadan.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE, said the campaign aims to bring together customers, restaurant partners and riders in a collective effort to give back, while recognising the role riders play in serving communities.

Mohammad Musabeh Ali Dhahi, CEO of the Charitable Work Sector at IACAD, said, “The Hero Meals campaign reflects the true spirit of Ramadan and the power of community solidarity. It also highlights the value of strong public-private partnerships in turning the principles of giving into meaningful initiatives with real human impact."

The "Hero Meals" collection will be available daily between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm throughout Ramadan. Delivery riders will receive their meals when picking up customer orders, allowing them to enjoy their Iftar after completing their deliveries.