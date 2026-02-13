'Ministry of Higher Education', Ministry of Education hold Future Customer Councils

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) recently participated in the "Future Customer Councils" session organised by the Ministry of Education (MoE) to enhance educational services, support students’ transition to higher education and advance the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme by putting customers first.

The session was attended by Ahmad Alnasser, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Operations Sector at MoHESR, and Mohammad Abdulqader, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Strategy and Policies Sector at MoE, along with officials from both ministries and 20 students.

Discussions highlighted key milestones in the student journey in higher education, from selecting an academic path in school to graduation and entry into the labour market.

MoHESR also showcased its efforts to enhance this journey through digital services and integrated support systems that strengthen students’ readiness and enable more informed academic planning.

Alnasser reiterated MoHESR’s commitment to placing students at the centre of the development of the education system. He also highlighted ongoing collaboration with partners to streamline procedures, enhance educational outcomes in alignment with labour market needs and support students’ academic and professional growth.

He said, “The new system is built on advanced digital integration and live data sharing between MoHESR and MoE, in coordination with relevant partners, to ensure a smooth progression from school to university. It also supports our Zero Government Bureaucracy efforts, improves data governance, and consolidates information sources, enabling faster, more evidence-based decisions and delivering more efficient, student-centred services.”

Abdulqader stressed the importance of enhancing the student experience across all educational levels and ensuring seamless transitions between them.

He also underscored the role of the Future Customer Councils in strengthening engagement with students, understanding their aspirations and improving the quality of services provided to them.

The session reviewed the updated phases of the student journey, from awareness, academic guidance, meeting requirements, and applying to universities locally and abroad to receiving offers, completing interviews, and finalising enrolment.

The discussions also covered services for applying and registering at UAE-based higher education institutions, including via the Scholarships Programme; tools for selecting institutions and scholarships; support for university studies; certificate recognition upon graduation; and systems connecting graduates with employers and the labour market.