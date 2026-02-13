‘Business and Golf Day 2026’ strengthens Sharjah-US business ties

SHARJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce in Dubai (AmCham Dubai), organised "Business and Golf Day 2026" to enhance investment between the business communities of the Emirate of Sharjah and the United States of America.

Held at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, the event served as a platform for direct engagement between investors and institutions, highlighting investment opportunities in the emirate, facilitating access to regional and international markets, and supporting long-term strategic partnerships.

The initiative comes as economic relations between the Sharjah and the United States continue to grow, with trade exceeding AED3.8 billion (around US$1.04 billion) in 2025.

The event was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and the Higher Committee for Economic Integration in Sharjah; Robert Raines, US Consul-General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; and Nasser Bakkar, Board Member of AmCham Dubai and Government Engagement Director for the Middle East at GE Aerospace, in addition to representatives from companies and investment institutions from both sides.

In his welcome remarks, Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi said Sharjah’s economy continues to grow, with an 8.5 percent GDP growth rate in 2024 and the incoming figures from 2025 expected to show a year-on-year rise of more than 6 percent.

“This is all a result of companies like yourselves here today, that have trusted us and chosen Sharjah as a platform to grow. For us, it's a moment of pride to see so many partners that have been part of the journey. I look forward to one day having an ‘AmCham Sharjah’, and to get there, it’s going to take all of us working together,” he said.

The US Consul-General Robert Raines praised the event as an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences and contribute to building closer ties. “At the core of the successful long-term bilateral relationship is successful trade and commerce. There are many of you here today who have been well-established in Sharjah for a long time, so make sure to learn from each other,” he said.

Al Qaseer said the partnership between Invest in Sharjah and AmCham Dubai “reflects a shared belief: collaboration works best when it is personal, practical, and forward-looking.”

Today, around 1,200 US companies operate across Sharjah’s free zones, with 314 located on the mainland, Al Qaseer stated, adding that “more importantly, these numbers represent confidence, mutual respect, and a long-term commitment to doing business together.”

Al Musharrakh emphasised how the high quality of life in the Emirate of Sharjah contributes to business success by providing work-life balance and a secure environment. He also highlighted the role of events such as the Golf and Business Day in strengthening trust and creating sustainable long-term opportunities.

Bakkar reaffirmed AmCham Dubai’s mission “to serve as one voice” for American business and “build strong bridges” between institutions, investors, and companies. “Events like today demonstrate the value of partnership – bringing together leaders from across sectors to create opportunity, encourage dialogue, and support sustainable growth,” he said.

Following the leadership dialogue, attendees of the event participated in a golf competition, which concluded with an award for the winning team.