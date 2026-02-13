Al Ansari Financial Services delivers AED401 million in 2025 net profits

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ansari Financial Services delivered robust performance in FY2025, reporting double-digit growth in operating income and EBITDA amid continued investment in scale, people, and geographic expansion.

Operating income increased by 12 percent year-on-year to AED1.29 billion, driven by solid performance across most business lines, complemented by the consolidation of the recently acquired BFC Group, reinforcing the Group’s diversified and scalable earnings base.

Net profit after tax in FY2025 remained resilient at AED401 million. This was primarily attributable to adjusted pricing strategies to preserve market share, higher manpower costs driven by regulatory requirements including Emiratisation initiatives, and increased operating and finance costs associated with the Group’s ongoing local and international expansion strategy.

In line with its growth strategy, Al Ansari Financial Services significantly expanded its physical footprint during the year. As at the close of FY25, the Group operated a total of 444 physical branches, compared to 267 branches at the close of FY24. This represents a net addition of 177 branches, comprising 160 branches in Kingdom of Bahrain, Kuwait and India acquired through the consolidation of BFC Group and 17 newly opened branches within the UAE.

The acquisition of BFC Group Holdings was successfully completed in the second quarter of 2025, with the Group’s results fully consolidated from Q2 to Q4 2025. Integration efforts progressed as planned, with operational synergies expected to be progressively realised during 2026.

Capital expenditure during the year amounted to AED39 million, representing approximately 3 percent of operating income, as the Group continued to invest selectively in digital transformation, infrastructure, and branch optimisation initiatives.

The Group maintained a robust EBITDA-to-cash conversion rate of 93 percent, highlighting disciplined capital allocation and strong liquidity management.

Commenting on the results, Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, said, “The financial performance for 2025 reflects the resilience of Al Ansari Financial Services and the strength of our diversified business model. Looking ahead, our priorities remain firmly focused on advancing our digital transformation agenda, optimising our expanded branch network, and realising synergies from the BFC Group acquisition."

Mohammad Bitar, Deputy Group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services, added, “As we move into 2026, our focus is on building scale into efficiency and growth. We will continue to enhance customer experience across both digital and physical touchpoints, drive operational excellence, and unlock value from our expanded regional footprint.

The integration of BFC Group provides a strong platform to deepen our presence in key corridors and accelerate innovation, while maintaining a prudent approach to costs and risk management.”