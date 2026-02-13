Emirates Drug Establishment showcases 'InSilico' project at WHX 2026

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has showcased the AI-driven drug efficacy design project (InSilico Medicine) during its participation at the World Health Expo (WHX 2026).

InSilico Medicine aims to leverage advanced digital models to accelerate pharmaceutical research and development, reduce associated costs, and enhance the accuracy of compound evaluation prior to manufacturing.

The Establishment also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InSilico Medicine AI Limited on the sidelines of the exhibition to strengthen collaboration in this field and support the development of advanced national capabilities in applying artificial intelligence to innovative medical product development.

The MoU was signed by Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, and by Dr. Alex Aliper, President of InSilico Medicine AI Limited.

Both parties affirmed that this partnership reflects their shared commitment to developing a resilient and sustainable healthcare ecosystem, strengthening pharmaceutical security, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for pharmaceutical and health technology innovation.

During the exhibition, EDE highlighted the InSilico Medicine project as a key step toward accelerating digital transformation in drug development.

The initiative utilises generative artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies to assess drug efficacy prior to production, thereby reducing research and development costs and shortening the time required for innovative therapies to reach patients.

The project also supports national priorities related to pharmaceutical security and the sustainable availability of high-quality medical products at competitive prices.

Dr. Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of Reference National Laboratory Drug Department, Emirates Drug Establishment, stated that the collaboration with InSilico Medicine AI Limited will enable the deployment of advanced AI-driven design platforms based on generative models and reinforcement learning algorithms to analyse biological, chemical, and clinical data.

These technologies facilitate more precise testing and the generation of optimised drug compounds with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles, while also supporting predictive toxicity studies and reducing reliance on animal models during early development stages.

This initiative aligns with the Emirates Drug Establishment’s commitment to advancing pharmaceutical innovation, localising biotechnology industries, upgrading the national pharmaceutical model, and ensuring the sustainability of medical products.

It further reinforces national pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness, while encouraging specialised research and product development studies within the UAE.