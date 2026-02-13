Under directives of UAE President, Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed named chairperson of Zayed Education Foundation

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under direction of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court issued a decision to appoint H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as chairperson of Zayed Education Foundation.

Under the leadership of HH. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the Foundation will champion a new understanding of leadership – one rooted in purpose, shaped by values, and expressed through service. It seeks to empower young people from the UAE, the Arab world, and beyond to navigate complex challenges through vocational leadership that creates positive change and contributes meaningfully to their communities and the world around them.

“Leadership begins with knowing who we are and what we stand for,” said H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “Through the Zayed Education Foundation, we aim to help young people grow into leaders who are guided by integrity, compassion, and a sense of shared responsibility – leaders who see service not as duty, but as purpose.”

Drawing inspiration from the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation reflects his belief that progress and tradition, strength and humility, can and must coexist. Its mission is to nurture capable, confident leaders who remain connected to their heritage while engaging with the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing world.

Through programmes in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, the Foundation will create pathways for young people to learn, reflect, and act - equipping them with the skills and leadership attributes needed to lead across cultures and contexts.

By 2035, it aims to reach 100,000 young leaders, helping them turn aspiration into action and potential into impact.

“Our work is not only about preparing individuals for success,” Her Highness added. “It is an invitation to every young person to find strength in their roots, confidence in their identity, and hope in their capacity to serve others. The future we build will be one shaped by courage, compassion, and character.”

The Zayed Education Foundation was launched with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court and looks ahead with conviction – confident that by empowering young people today, it is investing in the leadership, wisdom, and compassion that will define the common future we share.