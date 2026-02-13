DCT Abu Dhabi, Mubadala launch second edition of House of Artisans Design Competition

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- House of Artisans, an initiative under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), announced the second edition of its Design Competition, sponsored by Mubadala.

Building on the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the House of Artisans Design Competition reinforces the centre's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and preserving the UAE's rich legacy of craftmanship.

The open call for submissions will commence on 12th February 2026 and conclude on 19th March 2026, inviting creatives across the UAE to engage with traditional Emirati crafts and contemporary design. Selected designs will have the opportunity to be acquired by the Mubadala Foundation.

Building on the achievements and designs from last year, the competition will once again provide an innovative platform for reinterpreting Emirati craftsmanship through contemporary design.

Notably, last year’s winning works were showcased in a dedicated section at the prestigious NOMAD Abu Dhabi exhibition, an opportunity that provided invaluable exposure and enabled the artists to engage with a wider community of like-minded creatives.

Continuing this momentum, last year’s winning design “Moza” is set to be showcased on an international stage at NOMAD St. Moritz in Switzerland between 12 - 15 February 2026, bringing the innovative blend of Emirati heritage and modern aesthetics to a global audience.

The competition’s format, proven highly successful in its first edition, begins with the initial shortlisting of 20 candidates, who will then embark on a tailored design development programme in close collaboration with skilled artisans, institutes and professors. This journey culminates in the selection of eight winners.

Submissions will undergo a judging process conducted by an esteemed panel of experts from art, design, traditional handicrafts and educational fields, alongside key members from House of Artisans and Mubadala Foundation.

Entries will be evaluated based on criteria including creativity, craftsmanship, innovation, relevance to the theme and overall artistic and design merit, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment.

Participants are encouraged to showcase their creativity across three main categories: Furniture Design and Product Design and Deco Art. The Furniture Design category covers original furniture pieces, such as chairs, tables, and light fixtures, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics and the Product Design category invites innovative 'everyday household items', including ceramics, tableware and accessories.

Integral to the five-year partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and Mubadala, the competition works to sustain and evolve traditional crafts. It aims to bridge generations and offers a unique opportunity for participants to collaborate closely with skilled artisans and handicraft professionals, creating designs that seamlessly merge the past and the present.