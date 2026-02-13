Joint UAE–Kuwait operation dismantles international drug network, seizes over 14 million Captagon pills

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Agency (NANA), commended the close coordination and intelligence cooperation between the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police and its counterpart in the State of Kuwait, which culminated in a major operation that dismantled an international drug trafficking network and led to the seizure of more than 14 million Captagon pills.

He stated that this achievement highlights the strength of the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait and reflects a high level of operational integration and intelligence exchange between the relevant authorities in both countries. He noted that such collaboration enhances regional security and significantly curbs the activities of cross border trafficking networks.

In a carefully executed operation demonstrating advanced intelligence capabilities and field professionalism, Dubai Police, in coordination with Kuwait’s anti narcotics authorities, successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle one of the largest consignments of Captagon tablets.

Dubai Police revealed that the criminal network had employed a sophisticated concealment tactic by hiding millions of pills inside sacks of corn grains. The shipment was distributed across five containers in an effort to evade inspection procedures and deflect suspicion.

Through detailed intelligence analysis and continuous information sharing between the Emirati and Kuwaiti authorities, the network’s plan was uncovered and the movements of individuals linked to the shipment were closely monitored. This enabled specialised teams to intervene at a critical stage and prevent the illicit operation from progressing.

Once the intelligence picture was fully established, specialised teams carried out a precise operation, apprehending the three suspects while they were unloading the sacks in preparation for storage. The entire quantity of narcotics was seized on site.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of 2 tonnes and 250 kilograms of Captagon tablets, totalling 14,062,500 pills. The drugs had been tightly concealed within a commercial shipment in an attempt to introduce them illegally. This seizure ranks among the most significant operations targeting organised trafficking networks.

Dubai Police confirmed that the success of the operation reflects the strong preparedness of anti narcotics teams and the effectiveness of an integrated security approach combining intelligence analysis with rapid field response, supported by advanced technology and well trained national personnel.

The force reiterated that combating narcotics remains a top security priority due to the serious threat they pose to the safety and stability of society. It affirmed its continued commitment to proactive action against trafficking networks and to preventing the UAE from being used as a transit or storage hub for illegal substances.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation to the anti-narcotics officers at Dubai Police and their counterparts in Kuwait for their professionalism, vigilance and dedication, which were instrumental in dismantling the criminal network and disrupting its plans.

He stressed that this accomplishment embodies a unified team spirit and robust security partnership between the two brotherly nations, and reaffirmed the importance of strengthening intelligence and operational cooperation to confront organised drug networks, disrupt their supply chains and safeguard communities from the dangers of narcotics.