‘Ramadan Nights at the Park’ returns to Umm Al Emarat Park

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park will welcome the return of 'Ramadan Nights at the Park' this Ramadan, following the initiative’s successful inauguration last year.

The month-long programme is designed to offer families and friends a series of shared experiences that reflect the values of togetherness, cultural connection and reflection, in line with the UAE’s Year of Family.

Set within the park’s natural surroundings during Abu Dhabi’s winter season, the programme embraces the spirit of Ramadan through a range of community-focused activities, providing a calm outdoor setting for visitors to gather, reconnect and observe the Holy Month.

Each evening, the Iftar cannon will mark the breaking of the fast at the park’s Main Gate, beginning on the final day of Sha’ban at Maghrib prayer time.

From 19th February, families and friends will be able to gather at the Ramadan Garden, a dedicated outdoor space within the park, to enjoy Iftar in a tranquil environment accompanied by live oud music.

Iftar will be served daily at Children’s Garden from 18:00 to 20:30 and includes traditional Ramadan beverages.

In parallel, the Ramadan Pop-up Market will take place every Friday and Saturday from 20:00 to 01:00 at the Promenade. The market will feature a selection of small businesses and food vendors, alongside Ramadan-themed entertainment that highlights local entrepreneurship and community participation.