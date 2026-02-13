Indonesian Ambassador commends achievements of 'Islamic Affairs Authority'

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in religious affairs with Judha Nugraha, the new Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, during a meeting held yesterday at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of officials.

Al Darei welcomed the Indonesian Ambassador and his accompanying delegation, wishing him success in his duties in a manner that supports and advances the longstanding relations between the two countries, leadership and people, which are witnessing rapid growth across various fields.

During the visit, the Ambassador was briefed on the authority’s tasks, objectives and achievements at both local and international levels. He expressed his admiration for its notable development and high professionalism in employing digital and smart technologies to serve religious affairs and deliver its services to customers in a modern manner and in several international languages. He also commended the strength of relations between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia.

The two sides also reviewed prospects for cooperation in the field of religious affairs, contributing to the consolidation of the noble values of the true faith through the exchange of expertise and training and qualification programmes, particularly in light of the authority’s hosting of batches of Indonesian imams under the International Imams Qualification and Training Programme, which attracts imams from various sisterly and friendly countries.