Sultan bin Ahmed visits Shanghai Football Club Stadium

SHANGHAI , 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited on Friday the 80,000-seat Shanghai Football Club Stadium in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the stadium, viewing the media facilities that serve various media outlets covering the club's tournaments. The stadium includes a press conference room, a media meeting area, a dedicated media platform, a comprehensive media centre, as well as dressing rooms for players and referees, a medical clinic, and other modern facilities.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed visited the Shanghai Football Club Museum, where he listened to a presentation by Wang Shuwei, General Manager of the Shanghai Football Club Stadium Operations Center, about the club's achievements and championships throughout its history.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed learned about the system for archiving events, matches, and tournaments using advanced digital systems. He also viewed the interactive touchscreens, equipped with sensors, which display detailed information about the club and player data, as well as celebratory footage of players after scoring goals.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council also viewed the giant screens used to showcase the club's most prominent achievements, along with photographs and videos of the team's victories. These displays were enhanced with sound effects that evoke the atmosphere of the fans and the club's chants, further enriching the visitor experience.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was also briefed on the communication mechanisms between the club and its fans through the latest technologies, including the club's smart application, digital platforms, and live streaming on social media accounts.

He also learned about a dedicated fan studio where interviews are recorded and discussions are held regarding the team's strengths and areas for improvement, and how these discussions are broadcast across various platforms.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council was briefed on the interactive games in the stadium designed to enhance visitors' focus and shooting skills. He also toured the club store, which offers the team's official match and training kits, uniforms, personal and school supplies, and club merchandise.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was also briefed on the technology used to track fans from their entry to their exit from the stadium. This technology utilises AI-powered facial recognition systems, providing analytical data that contributes to efficient crowd management, especially during peak times.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed then proceeded to the pitch, where he learned about the advanced technologies used in the stadium's screens, manufactured by Huawei. These screens allow fans to follow match details, view replays of key moments, see results and analyses, and enjoy entertainment during halftime.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also observed the advanced technologies implemented in the stadium and the system for managing large volumes of data using artificial intelligence. Many stadium facilities are operated and managed almost entirely through real-time data analysis, which enhances operational efficiency and improves the fan experience.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council and the Director-General of the Shanghai Stadium Operations Centre exchanged commemorative gifts and posed for group photos. They expressed their pleasure at the visit and emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of sports management, media, and technology.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council was accompanied by: Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Oubad, Director-General of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; and Hessa Abdullah Al Hammadi, Assistant Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council.