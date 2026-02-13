Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from members of German Federal Parliament

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, received in Abu Dhabi a delegation of members of the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag), headed by Alexander Radwan, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Committee on European Affairs of the German Parliament.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with a number of Council members.

The parliamentary delegation included Lamya Kaddor (The Green Party/Alliance 90); Mareike Hermeier (The Left Party); Lukas Krieger (Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union), and Dr. Maximilian Krah (Alternative for Germany) .

The visit comes within the framework of strengthening channels of dialogue and consultation between the two sides.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak welcomed the visiting delegation, emphasising that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Republic of Germany represent a model of cooperation based on shared interests and converging future visions.

He noted that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE places strong emphasis on expanding international partnerships and reinforcing the UAE’s active and constructive role on the global stage.

The discussions addressed ways to advance bilateral cooperation across various fields, highlighting the importance of legislative institutions in consolidating political and economic collaboration, enhancing mutual understanding, and exchanging parliamentary expertise in a manner that supports institutional development and international stability.

The meeting also covered a number of issues of mutual interest, including regional and international developments, and underscored the importance of sustained dialogue and coordination in addressing global challenges amid evolving political, economic, and security dynamics.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE regards Germany as a key strategic partner in Europe, pointing to the steady progress achieved in bilateral relations and the shared commitment of both countries’ leaderships to advancing cooperation toward broader and more sustainable horizons.

For their part, members of the delegation expressed their appreciation for the warm reception, commending the UAE’s growing regional and international standing and affirming their commitment to strengthening parliamentary ties and expanding areas of joint cooperation in a way that serves the mutual interests of both friendly nations.

This meeting reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to enhance its parliamentary and diplomatic engagement, and to further consolidate its relations with countries around the world in support of stability, mutual understanding, and sustainable development at both regional and international levels.