Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews 2026 action plan of Higher Committee for Protection of Rights of People of Determination

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, chaired a meeting of the Committee held in Al Shindagha Historic District that was also attended by representatives of government entities.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to follow up on the implementation of policies and initiatives aimed at protecting the rights of People of Determination and strengthening institutional integration, reinforcing Dubai’s position as an inclusive city that places people at the heart of development.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor said, “We reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a comprehensive support ecosystem for People of Determination that safeguards their rights, responds to their needs, and fulfils their aspirations for a dignified and independent life.”

Sheikh Mansoor affirmed the importance of continued coordination among government entities and the development of integrated policies and initiatives that ensure empowerment, equal opportunities, and seamless access to services, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the leadership’s vision for a cohesive and inclusive society.

“Integration among government entities is key to delivering high-quality services that enhance quality of life for People of Determination, enabling their meaningful participation in society,” He added.

During the meeting, the Committee reviewed the Higher Committee’s Action Plan for 2026, which includes the implementation of around 30 initiatives and projects by member entities. The plan focuses on enhancing quality of life, integrating services, and measuring social impact within a structured governance framework that ensures sustainability and effectiveness.

In this context, the Community Development Authority presented the ‘Yusr’ Services Package for People of Determination, an integrated initiative designed to provide a comprehensive suite of proactive services that support and empower People of Determination and their families across Dubai.

The initiative aims to enhance quality of life and ensure meaningful community inclusion, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda and the emirate’s vision for smart, interconnected government services.

The Yusr package includes health, social and community services, alongside financial benefits, exemptions and facilitations, as well as supportive cards and privileges. It is further supported by a unified digital guide and an intelligent assistant that streamlines the customer journey and standardises access to services across participating entities.

The initiative seeks to deliver services through a single platform, provide proactive services that anticipate the needs of People of Determination, and achieve 100 percent digital transformation, enhancing accessibility and elevating the overall customer experience. The package offers access to more than 102 services and 47 benefits and facilitations.

Yusr represents an advanced model of integrated government collaboration, developed and implemented in partnership with a wide range of government and semi-government entities to deliver a cohesive and connected service ecosystem. This institutional integration reflects the shared commitment of partner entities to improving quality of life for People of Determination and supporting their effective integration into society through smart, proactive services that respond to their needs.

Participating entities in the Yusr initiative include the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Customs, Awqaf Dubai, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health, the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, the Dubai Autism Center, the Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Courts, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, Parkin, the Dubai Land Department, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense, the Dubai Club for People of Determination, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Airports, Salik, Dubai Women Establishment, and the Ministry of Family.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said that protecting the rights of People of Determination represents a deeply rooted national priority stemming from the leadership’s vision to reinforce equal opportunities and promote social inclusion.

She noted that the Higher Committee serves as an effective coordination platform that ensures alignment among government entities and translates policies into impactful initiatives that positively affect the lives of People of Determination and their families, while contributing to the development of a more efficient and sustainable social ecosystem.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai outlined its initiatives aimed at developing an inclusive transport system, encompassing infrastructure enhancements and smart services that improve accessibility, facilitate mobility, and support the independence of People of Determination, thereby enhancing their quality of life.

The meeting also discussed Dubai Municipality’s efforts to develop public facilities and urban spaces in line with universal accessibility standards, supporting community inclusion and advancing inclusive urban planning.

The Committee also reviewed key achievements, most notably the ‘Dubai Communicates in Sign Language’ initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed under the umbrella of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The initiative marked a significant milestone, culminating in the registration of a new Guinness World Record through the organisation of the largest virtual lesson in Emirati Sign Language by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, reflecting the emirate’s leadership in advancing inclusive communication and fostering a culture of inclusion.

In conclusion, the Committee affirmed that the next phase of its efforts will focus on further strengthening integration among entities, accelerating the implementation of initiatives, and enhancing impact measurement. These efforts aim to translate policies into tangible outcomes and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global model in protecting the rights of People of Determination and building a more inclusive and sustainable society.