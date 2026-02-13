Third Middle East International Meeting on Innovation & Sepsis kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 3rd Middle East International Conference on Innovation and Sepsis 2026 will kick off tomorrow, Saturday, in Dubai.

The two-day event is held under the patronage of Prime Healthcare Group and in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority, taking place at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

The conference will bring together a distinguished group of senior consultants and academics from the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, specialising in critical care medicine, infectious diseases, and sepsis treatment.

The conference will address a range of vital topics, most notably sepsis definitions, genetics and associated phenotypic characteristics, diagnostic biomarkers, as well as microbiology using modern technologies, advanced innovations, and artificial intelligence techniques.

It will also focus on precision treatment approaches with rapid effectiveness, prioritising early prevention of potential complications in patients, in addition to several other important scientific themes.

Dr. Adel Alsisi, Group Chief Medical Officer & Chair of the Intensive Care Unit at Prime Hospital, stated that the conference is held annually in Dubai, and aims to highlight sepsis as a life-threatening condition.

He added that the event provides a platform for participants to explore the latest scientific and medical developments in addressing this urgent health challenge, which requires immediate medical intervention to avoid serious complications.

Dr. Alsisi further noted that the conference has achieved significant success over the past years through its various editions, contributing to highlighting the most prominent global developments in this field that help save millions of lives worldwide.

He emphasised that Dubai’s continued selection as the host city reinforces its position as an important hub and meeting point for major international conferences that serve humanity.