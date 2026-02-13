Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Endurance Cup to begin tomorrow in Al Wathba

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will organise tomorrow the CEN 100 km Sheikh Zayed bin Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Endurance Cup for Private Owners, as part of the Abu Dhabi Endurance Festival, in cooperation and coordination with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation.

The village will conclude the festival’s events the day after tomorrow, Sunday, with the open race over 120km, coinciding with the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 endurance race over 40km, featuring riders from within the UAE and abroad.

The race distance has been divided into four stages, with the first stage, marked in blue, covering 35km; the second stage, marked in yellow, covering 25km; the third stage, marked in red, covering 20km; and the final stage, marked in white, covering 20km.

The organising committee at the village announced that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure the success of the festival’s events through to its closing stage, including conducting veterinary inspections for participating horses in accordance with the adopted standards and announced schedules.