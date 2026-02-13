Jiu-Jitsu Competitions conclude at Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The jiu-jitsu competitions at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 concluded on Friday at Mubadala Arena, with the purple, brown and black belt divisions delivering a final day marked by experience, intensity and strong international participation.

Among those attending were Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union; and Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, alongside presidents and representatives of national federations affiliated with the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union.

Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, also competed in the event, reflecting leadership support for promoting sport and active lifestyles.

He said, “I am pleased to take part in the jiu-jitsu competitions at the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026. The positive energy and strong community spirit here should continue throughout the year. Sport can remain part of our lives regardless of our interests or responsibilities.

“The Open Masters Games are not linked to a specific age group. They show that people can practise sport at every stage of life. When individuals balance effort and rest and understand their abilities, they can continue to perform and stay active. This is a real investment in health and quality of life.”

The final day featured composed performances and high technical discipline. Experience proved decisive, with closely contested bouts often decided by narrow points margins.

Abdulla Salem Al Zaabi said the success of the jiu-jitsu competitions reflected strong organisation and coordination, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s capability to host events at a high professional level.

He said, “The Masters division adds value by highlighting long-term commitment to the sport and expanding community participation. Including jiu-jitsu in the Open Masters Games underlines its global standing and Abu Dhabi’s commitment to raising competition standards.”

World champion Faisal Al Ketbi said competing in the Games represented more than winning titles.

“It is about a long journey with the sport. Seeing athletes of different ages on the mat shows that jiu-jitsu can remain part of your life as you grow older. The atmosphere sends a clear message to young athletes that sport is a lifelong journey,” he said.