Burjeel launches dedicated Heart Institute in Al Ain

AL AIN, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has launched the Burjeel Heart Institute in Al Ain, introducing a dedicated centre for advanced and comprehensive cardiovascular care.

The institute enhances access to specialised heart services across Al Ain and surrounding areas, combining clinical expertise, advanced technology and a patient-centred approach under one roof.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hashima Al Afari, Member of the Federal National Council; Rashid Al Mannaei, Director-General of Al Ain Municipality; Fahad Al Nuaimi, Director of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Al Ain; and representatives of various government entities.

Dr Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of the Burjeel Heart Institute, said the centre aims to deliver timely, high-quality cardiac care locally.

“Our vision is to build a leading cardiovascular centre in Al Ain that responds quickly to urgent cardiac conditions while providing structured long-term management for chronic heart disease. Patients can now access advanced cardiac services within their own community,” he said.

Led by a team of internationally experienced cardiology consultants and specialists, the institute provides comprehensive services covering prevention, early diagnosis, complex interventions and long-term disease management.

Advanced interventional cardiology services include diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheterisation, coronary and peripheral interventions including carotid artery procedures, pacemaker implantation and renal denervation for resistant hypertension. Dedicated programmes are also available for heart failure and arrhythmia monitoring, alongside management of hypertension, hypercholesterolaemia, coronary artery disease and angina.

The facility is equipped with a fully operational cardiac catheterisation laboratory, CT coronary angiography, advanced echocardiography systems, stress testing equipment and Holter monitoring services, enabling accurate diagnosis and timely treatment without external referrals.

Professor Abdullah Shehab, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, said cardiovascular care today extends beyond procedures to prevention and continuity.

“At the Burjeel Heart Institute, we are combining advanced interventional capabilities with strong preventive programmes to support patients at every stage, from risk assessment to complex treatment and long-term follow-up,” he said.

Coinciding with the launch, Burjeel Hospital in Al Ain hosted the first International Cardiology Symposium in collaboration with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The symposium brought together 12 expert speakers from the United States and the UAE and welcomed more than 200 healthcare professionals and delegates. It marked a milestone in academic and clinical collaboration between Burjeel Hospitals in Al Ain and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Milly Valverde, Director of Destination Medicine Global Health Care at The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said the symposium offered an opportunity to strengthen professional connections and advance cardiovascular care.

Dr Aysha Ali Ahmed Abdulla Almahri, Chief Executive Officer – Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings, said the launch and international collaboration reflect Burjeel’s commitment to bringing world-class expertise and innovation to the UAE.

With the establishment of the Burjeel Heart Institute and its global partnerships, Burjeel aims to advance specialised cardiac services in Al Ain while enhancing clinical standards through international knowledge exchange.