Tenth International Conference on Trauma & Orthopedic Fracture Surgery kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th International Conference on Trauma and Orthopedic Fracture Surgery commenced this morning in Dubai at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel, bringing together more than 800 physicians and specialists, including 35 of the world’s leading trauma and fracture surgeons.

The conference highlights the latest scientific advancements in spinal, pelvic, upper and lower limb surgeries, as well as the most recent clinical protocols for managing various types of injuries.

In his opening address, Dr. Bilal Al-Yafawi, President of the Conference, in the presence of Dr. Younis Kazim, Acting Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, stated that the conference has become a shining milestone in the UAE’s medical advancement journey and a global platform where expertise converges, ideas intersect, and the future of trauma and fracture surgery is shaped.

He emphasised that the participation of the Dubai Health Authority reflects its firm commitment to supporting scientific excellence and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced healthcare. Since its inaugural edition, the conference has achieved remarkable milestones.

Between 2017 and 2025, it attracted more than 12,200 participants from within the UAE and abroad, with over 450 distinguished trauma and fracture surgeons contributing to its scientific programme. The event also delivered 45 specialised workshops, providing 600 physicians with intensive hands-on training in the latest surgical techniques.

Dr. Al-Yafawi noted that these figures represent more than statistics; they stand as a testament to the global medical community’s confidence in Dubai’s advanced scientific environment, professional organisation, and forward-looking vision.

The conference is held in partnership with the German Society for Trauma and Orthopedic Surgery – Berlin, Charité Hospital, Freiburg University Hospital, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, Saudi German Hospital, Boston University Hospital, Batterjee Medical College, and Leeds University Hospital. These collaborations align with the Dubai Health Authority’s strategic vision to enhance healthcare quality and strengthen the emirate’s status as a global center for medical innovation and medical tourism.

The Conference President further explained that the rapid evolution of trauma and orthopedic fracture surgery is no longer limited to refining surgical techniques. It is now closely linked to artificial intelligence applications, 3D planning, bioprinting, robotic systems, and advanced medical data management.

Dr. Al-Yafawi stressed that the conference not only addresses present-day challenges but also anticipates the future, redefining standards of care in complex trauma cases.

He expressed hope that the conference will conclude with impactful recommendations and initiatives that advance the field of trauma and fracture surgery, and that scientific collaboration will continue to serve as a strong bridge connecting global expertise in service of humanity everywhere.

The accompanying exhibition features 44 international and local companies specialising in medical devices and equipment for trauma, fracture, and orthopedic surgery, showcasing the latest innovations and cutting-edge technologies in the field.