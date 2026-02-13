Dubai Press Club announces UAEU as Academic Partner of Arab Media Summit 2026

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC), organiser of the Arab Media Summit, has announced a strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), naming it the Academic Partner for the Summit’s 2026 edition.

The announcement coincides with UAEU’s Golden Jubilee celebrations marking 50 years since its establishment.

The Arab Media Summit will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, from 31st March to 2nd April 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to support the transformation of the media sector and strengthen collaboration between academic institutions and media organisations. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a regional and global hub for media dialogue, industry development, and future-focused digital trends. The collaboration will enhance the academic and knowledge dimension of the Summit by leveraging UAEU’s research expertise, academic programmes, and talent development capabilities, while enabling students and academics to engage directly with global media leaders and decision-makers.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Chancellor of UAEU, said the university’s support for the Summit represents a natural extension of its national mission and its long-standing commitment to advancing Arab media as a driver of knowledge, cultural dialogue and social awareness. He stressed that the future of media and the future of education are increasingly inseparable, with universities playing a decisive role not only in graduating students, but in shaping critical thinkers and future media leaders able to navigate a rapidly evolving global information landscape.

He added that UAEU’s presence at the Summit will spotlight its growing contribution to digital media research, the application of artificial intelligence in mass communication, and the development of a new generation of young media talent equipped for the demands of the digital era.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, congratulated UAEU on its Golden Jubilee, describing it as a milestone that reflects five decades of the university’s commitment to shaping talent, advancing knowledge, and strengthening the foundations of higher education in the UAE.

She said the partnership enriches the Summit and highlights the strength of collaboration between national institutions working to advance media growth and talent development. She added that the evolution of media is increasingly linked with education, research, and advanced skills development, particularly at a time when the sector is being reshaped by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and the accelerating pace of content innovation.

As part of its participation, UAEU will deliver an integrated knowledge programme featuring dialogue sessions, panel discussions, and specialised training workshops. An interactive platform will also host the exchange of practical experiences and discussions bringing together academics, students, and media professionals.

The partnership supports broader national efforts to strengthen integration between higher education and the media sector, contribute to a sustainable knowledge economy, and prepare a new generation of media professionals equipped with advanced skills, research capabilities, and strong professional values.