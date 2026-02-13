DIHAD leads international partnerships, advances peace through sustainable humanitarian action

ROME, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- DIHAD Sustainable Organisation has reinforced its global efforts to advance sustainable humanitarian action through two high-level sessions held in Rome, in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and LUISS University.

During the visit, DIHAD signed an agreement with the IFRC to support the IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Leadership Academy with a contribution exceeding US$100,000. The commitment confirms DIHAD’s role as an official partner of the Academy during the global launch of the “Peace” edition at the IFRC Solferino Academy in Rome.

The event brought together representatives of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies worldwide, underscoring a shared commitment to youth-led innovation and community resilience amid mounting global challenges.

The IFRC Limitless Youth Innovation Leadership Academy has reached more than 2.7 million people, trained 10,000 innovators and supported 2,200 projects across 150 countries and 17 languages, reflecting its expanding global impact in advancing sustainable humanitarian innovation.

The partnership aligns with the “Innovation for Humanity” pillar of the DIHAD 2044 Agenda, focusing on targeted investment in youth-led innovation and supporting the shift from reactive emergency response to long-term resilience building.

On the sidelines of the launch, DIHAD, in collaboration with the IFRC, hosted a roundtable titled “We Know Adaptation Is Necessary. Why Is It Still So Hard? Leadership, Innovation and Youth as Conditions for Impact”.

The session gathered senior humanitarian and development officials, international experts and young innovators to discuss institutional adaptation, leadership models and the role of youth in strengthening organisational resilience.

Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, stressed the importance of empowering the next generation of humanitarian leaders and enabling them to translate ideas into tangible impact. He noted that supporting youth-led initiatives forms part of DIHAD’s strategic shift towards sustainable solutions that enhance communities’ capacity to adapt to evolving crises.

Speakers included Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, Under-Secretary-General for National Society Development and Coordination at the IFRC; Amin Awad, President of the Foundation Council at DCAF Genève Center for Security Governance; Michael A. Köhler, Grand Bargain Ambassador and former Deputy Director-General at DG ECHO; and Yannick du Pont, Founder of Spark, Amsterdam, among others. Discussions highlighted the need for continuous institutional adaptation and the strategic imperative of youth engagement in developing local solutions.

In a separate engagement, DIHAD, in collaboration with the School of Government at LUISS University, hosted a panel titled “Building Peace Through Humanity – The Role of Development, Diplomacy, and International Cooperation”.

Held under the DIHAD+ Global initiative, the session examined how integrating development, diplomacy and international cooperation can promote long-term stability and global peace. Experts shared best practices for building resilient communities capable of addressing complex global challenges.

Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB; Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC Region, said lasting peace depends on placing human dignity and community needs at the centre of all decisions and responses.

He emphasised that strengthening international cooperation and integrating the roles of governments, institutions, humanitarian organisations and the private sector are essential to building a more effective global humanitarian system capable of addressing escalating challenges.

The sessions in Rome highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange and youth engagement in shaping sustainable humanitarian systems, reaffirming DIHAD’s commitment to advancing global dialogue on peace, development and innovation.