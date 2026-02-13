Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives EU ambassadors' delegation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today a delegation of ambassadors of European Union member states, who came to greet him.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi welcomed the delegation, affirming Ras Al Khaimah’s keenness to strengthen cooperation and friendship with European Union countries across various sectors.

He pointed to the continuous growth and development of these relations, particularly in priority sectors of mutual interest, foremost among them sustainable tourism, advanced manufacturing and renewable energy.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that Ras Al Khaimah attaches great importance to enhancing its international relations, noting that cooperation with the European Union ranks among its top priorities given the bloc’s leading role in supporting economic, cultural and technological development, attracting foreign investment and strengthening the advanced business environment witnessed by the emirate, in line with its orientation towards sustainable development.

He added, "Our vision in the emirate is based on building solid partnerships founded on mutual respect and shared ambition. Through strengthening these international relations, we seek to secure a bright and prosperous future for the people of Ras Al Khaimah and to actively participate in global dialogues concerned with progress, stability and sustainable development."

For their part, the ambassadors of the European Union member states expressed their sincere appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome, commending the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and the European Union countries.

They also praised the comprehensive development witnessed by Ras Al Khaimah across various fields, affirming their countries’ keenness to continue developing relations and enhancing joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests.