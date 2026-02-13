Dubai Games harnesses public-private partnerships to drive Dubai’s sports vision

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The seventh edition of Dubai Games kick-started competitions on 12th February under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The tournament brings together government entities, private sector partners and the wider community in a joint showcase of unity that reflects team spirit and integrated efforts.

The expanding network of partnerships reflects the shared commitment of the Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee and the event’s partners to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global destination for world-class sporting events. With its professional delivery, sustainable social impact, and growing international recognition, Dubai Games has become a key fixture on the global sporting calendar.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with the seventh edition of the Dubai Games, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. This event embodies Dubai’s vision of promoting sports as an essential part of lifestyle and underscores our commitment to supporting major sporting events that attract teams and organisations from around the world, contributing to a positive and sustainable impact on community health and quality of life.”

Belhoul further noted, “The Dubai Games represent a model for competitions that combine physical readiness with mental focus, promoting the values of challenge, ambition and teamwork, reflecting the spirit of unity upon which the sports system in Dubai is founded.”

“At the Dubai Sports Council, we pay special attention to events that bring together different segments of society under one umbrella, including government and private institutions, professionals and amateurs. We also appreciate the remarkable family presence at the event, which reflects the role of sports as a means of communication between generations and aligns with the objectives of the ‘Year of the Family’ to strengthen family cohesion and make sports a shared space to support community health and happiness,” Belhoul added.

“The Dubai Games are directly aligned with the pillars of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033 by encouraging community participation in physical activities, expanding the base of sports participation and supporting the hosting and organisation of high-quality events with local and international impact. The event contributes to consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global city in the sports industry and achieving the strategy’s objectives of building an active, healthy and sustainable society,” Belhoul affirmed.

Abdulla bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said, “Dubai Games reflects the spirit of the emirate, bringing communities together through sport and teamwork. Now in our fourth year as a partner, the Games continue to highlight the importance of planning and discipline — qualities that shape how we work every day. This week, 14 DP World colleagues from 13 functions will represent us in the competition after months of preparation, showing how trust, commitment and working together make teams stronger.”

For his part, Hasan Al Mazroui, Member of the Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee, said, “Dubai Games draws its identity from the city’s ethos, which is ambitious, bold and inspiring, with a clear human message about what we can achieve when teams work together. Our partners reinforce the Dubai Games’ position, bringing the One Team, One Spirit principle to life”

Al Mazroui added, “The success of Dubai Games begins behind the scenes, through meticulous operational planning that reflects Dubai’s expertise in hosting major events and ensures a safe, seamless experience for teams and spectators. Safety is embedded in our design, not an afterthought, in site readiness, response plans and the management of athletes and spectators. As categories expand and attendance grows, we continue enhancing our operational model while maintaining a streamlined experience in collaboration with all stakeholders. We extend our thanks to our partners at Dubai Health, Dubai Police, the Event Security Committee, and Dubai Media Incorporated for their commitment to deliver a unique experience worthy of Dubai’s name.”

Dubai Games 2026 is taking place from 12th to 15th February, in official partnership with DP World; Diamond Partnership with DAMAC, Beyond Developments, and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat); Gold Partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Unilabs Middle East, and Al Gurg Group; and Strategic Partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

The championship is also supported by a wide group of sponsors, including Dubai Festival City (Venue Partner), Al-Futtaim Automotive, First Abu Dhabi Bank, du, Red Bull, Mai Dubai, the Arabian Radio Network (ARN), and Dubai Media Incorporated, alongside Dubai Health, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, and the Event Security Committee.