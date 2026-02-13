IHC generates AED111.4 billion revenue; AED34.7 billion net profit in FY 2025

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, has reported its full-year 2025 audited financial results, delivering Revenue of AED111.4 billion, up 29.1% year-on-year, and Profit After Tax of AED 34.7 billion, an increase of 35.1%, underpinned by disciplined execution, cost control, and portfolio optimisation across the Group.

Throughout 2025, IHC delivered sustained momentum across its diversified portfolio, translating scale into profitability and reinforcing its position as an active investor-operator. Growth was driven by strong performance across core operating segments, strategic acquisitions, capital recycling initiatives, and expanding international operations, supported by a resilient balance sheet and a strong liquidity position.

Revenue growth in 2025 was driven by strong contributions across all major operating segments:

Real Estate & Construction generated AED 44.2 billion in Revenue, supported by strong development sales, project execution, and sustained demand across key markets.

Marine & Dredging delivered AED 30.2 billion in Revenue, reflecting NMDC Group’s continued project momentum and international expansion.

Energy contributed AED 8.3 billion in Revenue, benefiting from expansion in energy and mining activities.

Hospitality & Leisure recorded AED 7.6 billion in Revenue, driven by portfolio expansion and increased activity across regional and international assets.

Food contributed AED 5.6 billion in Revenue, supported by strategic acquisitions and vertical integration across poultry and agriculture.

Technology and Financial Services generated AED 4.2 billion and AED 4.0 billion respectively, reflecting continued diversification and growth across digital and financial platforms.

Services and Other segments accounted for AED 8.7 billion in Revenue, supported by diversified activities across education, healthcare, communications, and other support services.

As of 31 December 2025, IHC’s Total Assets stood at AED 428.6 billion, compared to AED 401.8 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting 6.7% growth driven by portfolio expansion and consolidation.

Total Equity increased to AED 250.7 billion (up 2.6%), reinforcing IHC’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Cash and Bank Balances increased 35.6% to AED 74.9 billion, maintaining strong liquidity to support ongoing investment activity. Return on Assets stood at 8.4%, with a Quick Ratio of 2.9x, highlighting balance sheet resilience and financial flexibility.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of IHC, said, “IHC’s performance in 2025 reflects our disciplined approach to building scalable global platforms, recycling capital into high-conviction sectors, and leveraging technology and AI to enhance execution and competitiveness. In an environment shaped by geopolitical shifts, evolving capital markets, and accelerating technological change, our priority remains to allocate capital with precision and build enduring platforms that create long-term value. Through Dynamic Value Networks, we continue to strengthen resilience across our portfolio and reinforce IHC’s position as a globally relevant investment powerhouse.”

For his part, Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, said, “2025 was a year of execution and delivery across the IHC portfolio. By strengthening operating performance, improving capital efficiency, and accelerating the transformation of our investments into globally competitive businesses, we achieved strong growth across all key metrics. Capital recycling remains central to our approach, enabling us to exit mature positions while concentrating investment behind businesses with strong growth momentum and long-term competitiveness. Our focus remains on scaling ecosystems that generate durable returns while advancing long-term shareholder value.”

Looking ahead, IHC remains focused on disciplined capital deployment, platform consolidation, and global expansion. With a diversified portfolio, strong liquidity, and a proven execution model, IHC is well-positioned to continue scaling its Dynamic Value Networks, recycle capital efficiently, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders while contributing to economic development across global markets.