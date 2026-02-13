UNESCO Beirut Education Chief commends Sharjah’s pioneering educational model

SHAJAH, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Maysoun Chehab, Chief of Education Section at the UNESCO Beirut Office, has praised the Emirate of Sharjah’s education model, noting that it has moved beyond the conventional application of pedagogical principles to present a comprehensive strategic framework capable of shifting education systems in the region from a culture of limited programs to one of holistic and sustainable transformation.

She added that the Sharjah International Summit On Improvement In Education, taking place on February 14–15, marks a pivotal platform for monitoring and evaluating the implementation of global strategic recommendations that Sharjah was among the first to adopt and translate into tangible outcomes.

Chehab emphasised that the model developed by Sharjah elevates the role of educational institutions from merely “responding” to change to actively “shaping” and leading it, positioning the emirate as an international reference and an inspiring example for countries across the region and around the world.

Pre-summit workshops were held today ahead of the fifth Sharjah International Summit On Improvement In Education, which convenes tomorrow under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The sessions served as a precursor to the main event, which will address critical global challenges including curriculum innovation, educational leadership, and pedagogical equity.

This year’s summit is set to focus heavily on the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the establishment of inclusive, sustainable educational frameworks.