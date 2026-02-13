WORLDEF Dubai 2026 discusses global trade transformations amid emerging technologies

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) --WORLDEF Dubai 2026 hosted in Dubai for the second consecutive year, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), continued today its activities with the participation of more than 150 speakers and attendance close to 18,000 visitors from 80 countries, representing leading government entities, institutions, and local and international organizations specialized in digital trade.

The forum, organised by Dubai CommerCity, spans three days and concludes tomorrow (Saturday). Discussions throughout the first and second days reflected the accelerating impact of emerging technologies in reshaping global trade ecosystems, and their role in strengthening market connectivity and supporting the transition towards a more integrated digital economy.

Held in collaboration with WORLDEF, the international platform committed to supporting the global expansion and growth of cross-border e-commerce and digital commerce companies, the forum’s sessions highlighted strategic themes including investment in advanced technologies, strengthening international partnerships, and fostering an innovation-driven environment enabling companies and entrepreneurs to expand into rapidly evolving regional and global markets, thereby supporting economic competitiveness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading hub for digital trade.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai CommerCity, stated: “The momentum achieved by the forum reflects the advanced position Dubai has established as a pivotal hub for digital trade, as well as its ability to bring together decision-makers, experts, investors, and entrepreneurs on a single platform to shape the next phase of this key sector. Discussions underscored that the future of digital trade is closely linked to the ability of markets to adopt more agile operating models, digitally integrate supply chains, and accelerate the deployment of advanced technologies within balanced regulatory frameworks aligned with global transformations.”

“This edition reflects the level of advancement reached by Dubai’s digital trade ecosystem and further strengthens the role of Dubai CommerCity as a specialized platform enabling companies to expand confidently into rapidly evolving regional and global markets, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global digital economy hub,” Lootah added.

Amal Dokhan, Managing Partner at 500 Global MENA, highlighted during a session titled “Empowering Digital Growth: Early-Stage Investment Opportunities in MENA” the factors enhancing the region’s investment appeal. She emphasized the supportive role of governments through technology-enabling regulatory frameworks, the availability of young talent, rising consumer adoption of digital solutions, relative stability, and diversified funding sources.

Amal Dokhan noted that early-stage funding has become more selective and increasingly focused on clearer alignment between investors and founders and said that she expected artificial intelligence to attract the largest share of investments, alongside fintech, direct-to-consumer models, proptech, insurtech, and digital commerce.

Mitch Bittermann, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Dubai CommerCity, outlined during a session titled Dubai CommerCity: A Living Ecosystem Integrating Commerce, Logistics and Global Trade” the integrated ecosystem provided by the free zone to support trade flows and strengthen connectivity between supply chains and global markets. The session was moderated by Orxan Isayev, Vice President at WORLDEF.

In a session titled “The Future of Logistics: Delivering Speed and Sustainability Across Borders”, speakers examined sector trends amid growing cross-border trade requirements. Participants included Varun Parihar, Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs at Shiprocket Ltd, and Ibrahim Surti, Head of Commercial at Aramex. The session was moderated by Sandeep Narayanan, Executive Vice President at Tradeling.

On the sidelines of the forum, Oraseya Capital, the investment arm of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority, organized the Dune initiative, which brought together leading investors in the startup industry and venture capital. This initiative facilitated the exchange of investment perspectives and exploration of future opportunities, and included specialized workshops for investors, alongside the launch of a startup competition offering AED 100,000 in funding, which received more than 360 applications.

The initiative witnessed strong engagement from participating companies that presented promising projects across sectors including artificial intelligence, fashion, digital platforms, point-of-sale solutions, SME credit risk assessment, education technology platforms, and others.

The initiative award was won by “Miftah,” a PropTech company that introduced an integrated solution redefining the long-term rental experience in the Emirate of Dubai, through full automation of the leasing process. The company emerged from a fragmented rental market, often reliant on WhatsApp messages, repeated calls with agents, and inconsistent guidance, consolidating these processes into a single application.

Through its platform, the company enables users to search for properties, book units, conduct on-demand self-viewings, submit offers, electronically sign contracts including tenancy agreements, and facilitate payments, all through a user-friendly interface, significantly reducing time and effort for tenants, landlords, and brokers alike.

The third day of the forum, Saturday, will feature additional specialized sessions on strategic topics, alongside opportunities for visitors and participants to explore the accompanying exhibition. The exhibition features more than 160 exhibitors and brands, including leading global and regional companies across digital commerce, technology, logistics, and financial services sectors, such as Temu, Zajel, Landmark Group, VTEX, Omniful, DHL, eBay, and Amazon Seller Society, in addition to official participation from Dubai Customs and Emirates NBD, among many other leading companies. The exhibition provides visitors with the opportunity to engage with exhibitors, explore the latest innovations, and take advantage of networking and commercial partnership opportunities.