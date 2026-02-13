Sara Aljneibi wins UAE’s fourth gold at Fazza Para Athletics

DUBAI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Rio 2016 silver medallist Paralympic Sara Aljneibi once again proved why she remains one of the UAE’s most respected Para athletes. She delivered another proud moment by securing the fourth gold medal for the hosts UAE at the 17th Fazza International Para Athletics Championships – Dubai 2026 here.

Aljneibi threw the iron ball to a distance of 5.79 metres for the gold in the women’s shot put F32/33 final, to start the season a strong note. She also had collected a silver medal in women’s javelin F32/33 final.

A regular competitor at Fazza since 2010, Sara has grown alongside the championship itself, turning experience into excellence. Her latest victory reflects not only her strength in shot put and javelin throw, but also her resilience after overcoming injury setbacks in recent seasons.

For Sara, Fazza is more than competition it is part of her journey.

“Fazza is very special for me. Athletes from all over the world come here. It gives us experience and shows us our strengths and weaknesses before going to the next level,” she said.

Returning stronger this season, she remains focused on progress and purpose. “I always want to take a step forward… now I’m back, and I want to make new numbers and achieve more.”

With every throw, Sara Aljenabi continues to carry experience, pride, and the UAE flag forward.

Othman gets second gold

There were more cheers for the home team as Mohamad Othman claimed his second gold winning the men 400m men T34 final in just 51.52 seconds.

Thekra Alkaabi, the New Delhi 2025 world champion, continued her good show by clinching the gold medal in the men’s 100m wheelchair T71/72 final.

In men’s javelin F33 final, Ahmed Alhosani claimed the silver medal with a throw of 17.19 metres ahead of Mubarak Aldhanhani (16.92).

Abdulla Mesbahi took his second medal, a silver in men’s discus F54/55 final after his gold medal show on the previous day.

Among other medallists were: Jumah Saeed Alteneiji and Rashed Ahmed Zeyoudi (men's shot put final F56), Abdalla Almarzooqi and Abdelrahman Albadi (men's 100m T71/72 final).