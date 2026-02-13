Security Council condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Islamabad

NEW YORK, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the suicide bombing terrorist attack at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, on 6 February 2026, which killed at least 32 people and injured 92 others.

In a press statement issued by Council President James Kariuki (United Kingdom), the members described the attack — for which ISIL (Da’esh) has claimed responsibility — as a heinous and cowardly act and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Pakistan, while wishing a full and speedy recovery to the injured.

The Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, and emphasised the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of such acts accountable and bring them to justice.

The statement urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate fully with the Government of Pakistan to ensure that those responsible do not evade justice.

Council members reiterated that any act of terrorism is a criminal and unjustifiable act regardless of motivation or perpetrator, and stressed the importance of continuing global efforts to combat terrorism through all lawful means in line with the UN Charter and international law.