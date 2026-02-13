Abdullah bin Zayed, Bosnia and Herzegovina FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 13th February, 2026 (WAM) --H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Elmedin Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, have explored prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation during a telephone conversation.

The two ministers reviewed avenues to enhance ties across various sectors to support the developmental goals and shared interests of both nations.

They also reviewed a number of issues of common concern and explored prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including development fields.

The UAE top diplomat praised the distinguished bilateral relations and their continued growth and development in a way that supports the developmental priorities of both countries.