UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss fraternal ties and regional developments

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks in Abu Dhabi today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

The meeting, which took place during the Qatari Emir’s fraternal visit to the UAE, saw the two leaders discuss the close relations between their countries and ways to strengthen cooperation to support shared development priorities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in the Middle East and efforts to support stability and peace through dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

They reaffirmed their commitment to continued consultation and joint action to advance peace, stability, and prosperity for the region’s nations and its peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, along with a number of senior officials.

It was also attended by the accompanying delegation of His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, which included a number of sheikhs and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani departed the UAE later in the day, with UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan bidding him farewell alongside a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.