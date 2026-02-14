FNC's Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments discuss cooperation with German Federal Parliament

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Parliamentary Friendship Committee with European Parliaments at the Federal National Council (FNC), chaired by Dr. Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Committee, discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two sides during a meeting held at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi with a delegation from the German Federal Parliament (Bundestag).

The German delegation was headed by Alexander Radwan, Member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and CSU rapporteur on the Middle East at the German Bundestag.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE-European Parliamentary Friendship Committee and FNC members.

Dr. Al Muhairi said that UAE-German relations represent a model of a close strategic partnership built on mutual trust for more than 50 years, founded on fruitful cooperation across various development sectors, particularly renewable energy and the sustainable economy.

Both sides commended the recent visit of Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to the UAE, which resulted in the signing of several agreements contributing to the strengthening of strategic relations and supporting various avenues of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.

The two sides also stressed the importance of keeping pace with the level of bilateral relations at the parliamentary level, especially on issues of mutual interest, through the exchange of visits and expertise, and enhanced coordination between parliamentary friendship groups.

Radwan stressed the importance of deepening relations between Germany and the UAE by activating the parliamentary role in supporting cooperation in the fields of trade, energy, culture, education and the environment, in addition to exchanging expertise on social issues, particularly family, children and youth policies.