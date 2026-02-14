International Charity Organisation delegation visits Chad to implement 80 humanitarian projects

N'DJAMENA, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the International Charity Organisation (ICO) has arrived in the Republic of Chad on a field visit to implement 80 humanitarian and development projects targeting the most underprivileged villages and areas, as part of the organisation’s plans coinciding with the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Dr Khaled Abdulwahab Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the organisation, said the projects overseen by the delegation include the construction of mosques, drilling of water wells, establishment of Holy Quran memorisation centres, in addition to various Ramadan initiatives.

He explained that part of these projects will be implemented during the first days of Ramadan to ensure beneficiaries are reached at a time of heightened need, particularly in remote areas.

He also affirmed that the organisation continues to implement its plans according to carefully studied priorities and in coordination with official authorities in beneficiary countries, ensuring sustainable impact and meaningful benefits for communities.