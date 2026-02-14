Fares Al Balooshi wins historic bronze medal for UAE at Junior Foil World Cup

SAN JOSE, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati champion Fares Al Balooshi made history for UAE fencing after winning the bronze medal at the Junior Foil World Cup, held in Costa Rica on 12–13 February, with the participation of 15 countries and 37 fencers in the individual event.

The achievement marks the UAE’s first-ever medal in the Junior Foil World Cup, underscoring the steady progress of fencing in the country and its growing presence on the international stage.

Al Balooshi, representing the UAE national team and Fujairah Martial Arts Club, delivered a strong and consistent performance throughout the tournament, advancing confidently to the final stages before securing the bronze medal.

He opened his knockout campaign with a 15–8 victory over a fencer from Puerto Rico in the Round of 32, followed by a narrow 8–7 win against an Egyptian opponent in the Round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, he achieved a notable 15–13 victory over the Mexican fencer ranked fourth in the world to book his place in the semifinals. He then lost 10–15 to the Guatemalan champion, finishing third overall and claiming the bronze medal.

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Asian and UAE Fencing Federations, expressed his pride in the historic achievement, stating that it reflects the strong support extended to UAE sports by the wise leadership and the continued investment in developing talented athletes capable of representing the nation at major international events.

He extended his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for his continuous support of fencing and his commitment to nurturing a new generation of talented athletes.