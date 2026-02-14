Zayed Authority for People of Determination celebrates graduation of 140 parents, caregivers

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination celebrated the graduation of 140 parents and caregivers from the first cohort of the Professional Empowerment Diploma and the “Sharifa Yateem Peer Support Programme.”

In a step reflecting its commitment to empowering families and strengthening their role as key partners within the community support ecosystem

The ceremony was held at Ahmed Mangoush Theatre at the Authority’s headquarters, in the presence of senior officials, specialists, and the families of the graduates, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to empowering families and enhancing their role as active partners in community support systems.

The ceremony witnessed the graduation of 110 male and female participants from the Professional Empowerment Diploma dedicated to parents of People of Determination, in addition to 30 male and female graduates from the “Sharifa Yateem Peer Support Programme.”

This graduation marks the culmination of an intensive three-month training journey aimed at equipping caregivers and parents with knowledge and practical skills, strengthening their role in supporting their children with disabilities, and transforming them from service recipients into active partners in the rehabilitation and social inclusion journey. This aligns with the UAE’s national priorities to enhance quality of life and family cohesion.

The Professional Empowerment Diploma, which achieved tangible impact on participants at the cognitive, psychological, and social levels, focused on key areas including understanding the concept and classifications of disability, developmental stages and needs, behavior modification strategies, building a supportive and motivating family environment, as well as enhancing psychological resilience and reducing emotional stress faced by families—positively contributing to family stability and child development.

Meanwhile, the “Sharifa Yateem Peer Support Programme” was designed to strengthen the concept of experience-based community support by preparing a group of qualified caregivers to provide psychological and knowledge-based support to their peers, raise awareness, and build sustainable community support networks that contribute to strengthening family cohesion.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Director General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said that the graduation of the first cohort of these programmes represents an important milestone in the Authority’s journey to institutionalise the concept of partnership with families.

He said, “At Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we believe that empowering People of Determination begins with empowering families and caregivers. This diploma embodies our strategic direction to transform parents from service recipients into active partners in the rehabilitation and inclusion process, directly enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination and contributing to building a supportive and sustainable community ecosystem.”

Dr. Alya Ahmed Al Shehhi, Senior Social Worker at the Authority and Project Lead of the Professional Empowerment Diploma, said that the diploma was designed based on a comprehensive vision that considers family needs and enhances their awareness and ability to positively address challenges associated with disability.

She added that the “Sharifa Yateem Peer Support Programme” represents a practical model for experience-based support by preparing caregivers capable of providing psychological and knowledge-based guidance and building effective community support networks.