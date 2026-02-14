UAE President checks on health of Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah

ABU DHABI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Excellency Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait.

His Highness enquired about Sheikh Fahad’s health following a recent medical condition and wished him continued health and wellbeing.

Sheikh Fahad expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his thoughtful gesture, wishing him continued good health and the UAE further progress and prosperity. He also reaffirmed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries.