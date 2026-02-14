Sharjah Chamber honours key partners, launches Sharjah Chamber Museum

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held its annual celebration ceremony to honour its strategic partners and outstanding employees, including staff from Expo Centre Sharjah and Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem).

The recognition event acknowledged the honourees’ accomplishments and dedicated efforts in achieving SCCI’s strategic objectives, which align with Sharjah’s future-focused development vision, reinforcing the Chamber’s commitment to fostering employee engagement and institutional excellence.

The ceremony, held at Sharjah Old Cars Club, featured the inauguration of the "Sharjah Chamber Museum" as an accompanying event.

The museum stands as a landmark documenting the Chamber’s contributions, economic impact, and milestone achievements, highlighting the development of Sharjah’s business ecosystem over the decades. It is positioned as a knowledge platform and reference point for researchers, investors, and stakeholders engaged in economic and commercial sectors.

The event was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI; Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of SCCI; and board members of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah.

Also present were Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, SCCI's Director-General; and Dr. Mohammed bin Butti Al Hajeri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Old Cars Club.

The gathering also included Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Support Services Sector at SCCI; Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; and Abdullah Deaifis, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem); along with senior managers, staff, and representatives from the Sharjah Chamber, Expo Centre Sharjah, and Tahkeem, in addition to media representatives and key strategic partners.

In his speech at the ceremony, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, stated that the Sharjah Chamber’s recognition of its distinguished employees and professionals underscores its sustained commitment to operational excellence in serving the business community.

He noted that the Sharjah Chamber achieved remarkable growth in its performance metrics during 2025, with total registered memberships exceeding 76,000, representing a 14% year-on-year increase. It signed up more than 8,300 new member companies and recorded over 67,000 membership renewals.

“The Sharjah Chamber sustained its efforts to enhance foreign trade by issuing over 90,000 certificates of origin throughout the year. This achievement underscores its commitment to facilitating member companies’ expansion into global markets and advances Sharjah’s position as a leading regional and international economic and trade hub,” Al Owais added.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa underscored that 2025 was a landmark year for Expo Centre Sharjah, highlighted by the launch of the region’s first electric vehicle exhibition, the Evolve Future Mobility Show, alongside the Middle East Cosmetics Show.

He said that Expo Centre Sharjah is playing a pioneering role in digital transformation with the launch of the Middle East's first AI-powered digital twin platform at the steel and metal fabrication exhibition, SteelFab 2026.

Al Midfa explained that the Centre demonstrated substantial operational growth during the last year, successfully hosting 17 major events in Q4 2025 alone—a 70% increase year-on-year—and drawing three million visitors across all exhibitions by the end of 2025.

He praised the Sharjah Chamber for its ongoing support and reaffirmed Expo Sharjah’s commitment to diversifying the local economy, enhancing the competitiveness of the exhibition sector globally, and strengthening its international footprint through strategic partnerships, with a 2026 agenda targeting over 95 global events.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said that the Sharjah Chamber’s growth achievements are a direct result of the dedication and diligence of its workforce in translating strategic plans into measurable outcomes that support the emirate’s business community.

He noted that 2025 marked an exceptional year in institutional performance, with new memberships spanning industrial, commercial, and professional sectors, reflecting the operational efficiency of the Chamber’s service system.

He added that honouring the Chamber’s outstanding employees is a deserved recognition of their dedicated efforts and innovative contributions that have strengthened organisational performance.

Under the theme “Voice for Media”, the ceremony honoured a select group of media professionals, recognising their contributions and professional efforts in highlighting the growing economic activity in the emirate and showcasing the Chamber’s projects, achievements, and programmes supporting the business community.

The initiative aims to strengthen strategic media partnerships between SCCI and media institutions, enhance communication channels, and promote Sharjah as a leading economic hub, reflecting the vibrancy and competitiveness of its business environment.

In her address, Amal Al Hosani, Head of Media and Marketing at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed that honouring media professionals demonstrates the Chamber’s strategic view of media as a key partner in generating economic impact rather than simply disseminating information.

She underlined the Chamber’s commitment to building a professional and credible partnership with media stakeholders, acknowledging their role in effectively documenting SCCI’s achievements and communicating its development-oriented agenda to a broad audience.

During the ceremony, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi presented honours to top-performing employees for their exceptional contributions.

The recognition encompassed long-serving dedicated staff, as well as winners across SCCI’s Distinguished Performance Awards categories, including Exceptional Employee, New Employees, Administrative Excellence, Customer Service, Supervisory Excellence, and Innovative Idea, in addition to acknowledging the Distinguished Team and Outstanding Department.