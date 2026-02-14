Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 5th SISIE

SHARJAH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed on Saturday, the launch of the 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education (SISIE) and honoured the winners of the 31st Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence at the Sharjah Education Academy headquarters on the University City campus.

The summit, organised by the Sharjah Education Academy and the Sharjah Private Education Authority over two days under the theme “Together We Make an Impact”, aims to reaffirm the Emirate of Sharjah’s commitment to embedding a culture of sustainable improvement in education, enhancing partnerships, and linking educational visions with practical implementation. This contributes to developing a comprehensive educational system extending from early childhood through higher education and lifelong learning.

The opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by a visual presentation reviewing the summit’s journey since its first edition, highlighting key achievements, the development of its themes, and statistics on past participants, workshops, and events organised in previous editions.

Sara bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, delivered a speech addressing education and its challenges, noting that the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education has become a key milestone in the UAE’s educational landscape, bringing together policymakers, educators, researchers, and the community around one goal: Leading the future of education.

She said, “In the past, the challenge in education was access to knowledge. Today, knowledge is available at the click of a button. But the real challenge has become deeper: how do we develop the capacity for thinking? How do we equip our children with the foundations to understand, analyse, and make decisions in a world full of information, increasingly complex day by day?”.

Al Amiri also addressed the importance of innovation in education and involving students in the educational system they study, as this forms the basis of development, stating, “Innovation in education does not only mean introducing digital tools into classrooms. True innovation begins by rethinking the essence of the educational process. What do we teach? How do we teach? And why do we teach? We need education that builds deep understanding before speed. It establishes critical thinking before relying on ready-made answers. It instils values and identity alongside future skills. At the same time, we cannot talk about the future of education without discussing empowerment and inclusion. Every student, regardless of background or ability, must feel that they have a place in this system and a real opportunity to reach their fullest potential. Fair education is not a slogan; it is the foundation of sustainable development.”

She concluded her speech by saying, “Our ambition today should not merely be to keep up with global changes, but to shape an educational model that reflects our values, invests in our people, and strengthens our national capacity for innovation and production. Education is no longer merely a service sector; it has become a national project. The future of our children is not a deferred file; it is an immediate responsibility. Together, we can move from exchanging ideas to driving transformation, from discussion to implementation, from vision to tangible reality in our schools and universities. Together we make an impact, and together we establish an education system that does not merely keep pace with the future, but shapes it.”

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy and the Sharjah Private Education Authority, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for honouring the summit with his presence and for his dedication to supporting all educational development programmes, which have contributed to making Sharjah an inspiring model for education and its advancement.

Al Hashemi addressed the integrated programme for human care in education designed by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, beginning with care for mothers themselves and their children through the Sharjah government nurseries, then extending to kindergartens and schools following an educational pathway.

In this pathway, Sharjah, through the Sharjah Private Education Authority, adheres to the highest quality standards, aiming at empowerment and achieving sustainability. She highlighted the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, which celebrates the achievements of students, their teachers, and the educational institutions that support them. She also noted the role of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators in talent development and capacity building, and the role of the Sharjah Education Academy, which focuses on training, qualifying, and empowering the teachers of Sharjah’s students to ensure the highest standards of educational excellence, in addition to universities and higher education institutions.

Al Hashimi concluded her speech by pointing to the objectives of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education and the global trust that Sharjah enjoys, saying, “This global summit constitutes one of the tools for implementing the Sharjah Integrated Programme, as it aims to develop education, share best practices, and create impact. UNESCO’s selection of the Emirate of Sharjah to participate in the pilot phase of the self-assessment tool for early childhood care and education is a crowning achievement of the Sharjah Integrated Programme, one that we are proud and honoured to celebrate.”

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and attendees watched a segment entitled “Impact Story”, featuring an Emirati family sharing their educational experience and how His Highness’s attention and dedication to empowering their children educationally and providing opportunities helped them achieve their ambitions. Family members also presented, through short messages, how the educational opportunities available in Sharjah contributed to the development of learners across all educational stages.

Dr. Burhan Shakroun, Head of the Lifelong Education Policies and Systems Department at UNESCO, reviewed a number of statistics in his speech regarding children’s education and the efficiency of education to achieve maximum benefit.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between global and local institutions to support education and realise its objectives, so that quality and inclusive early childhood education is not merely a social service but forms the foundation for school readiness and lifelong learning pathways.

Shakroun praised the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who placed education at the core of Sharjah’s development model, making it an inspiring example that addresses educational challenges. He said: “In Sharjah, education is viewed not as a separate sector, but as a pillar for a vibrant cultural, scientific, and economic life. The emirate has invested strategically in knowledge and teacher development, making Sharjah a learning city and a leading regional reference.” He concluded by highlighting the close cooperation between UNESCO and the Emirate of Sharjah in numerous educational, cultural, and scientific fields.

Attendees then watched a visual presentation highlighting the objectives of the Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence and its role in motivating outstanding educational practices, encouraging positive competition, and sharing successful models that contribute to developing learning environments and improving their outcomes.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah honoured the winners of the 31st Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence, numbering 50 recipients across various award categories for students, teachers, and educational institutions. This recognition celebrated their exceptional educational efforts and qualitative contributions to developing teaching practices and establishing a culture of excellence and quality in the educational field. His Highness congratulated them on their excellence and distinction, wishing them success, achievement, and prosperity in their professional and future lives.

The Award received 544 entries this year across 11 categories and conducted 20 training workshops in partnership with 11 supporting entities. The winners for this year were selected from those who presented exemplary models in the educational field.

The edition recorded high satisfaction levels, reaching 99.30% among participants and 97.58% among those qualifying for interviews, reflecting the quality of practices, the effectiveness of programmes, and the continuation of the Award as a leading national platform to celebrate excellence and create sustainable educational impact.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Sharjah Finance Department, and Sharjah Islamic Bank.

The signatories included Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department; Omar Obaid AlHesan AlShamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mohamed Abdullah, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; and Ali Ahmed Al Housani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

The memorandum of understanding aims to enhance institutional integration among the signatories, organise mechanisms for work and coordination, and develop digital authentication services for certificates and documents issued inside and outside the country, according to the highest standards of accuracy and reliability, in line with digital transformation requirements and supporting institutional performance development.

The memorandum also addresses governance of digital authentication procedures, ensures easy data and document exchange via secure electronic connections, achieves high levels of transparency and efficiency, supports continuity of services, and allocates necessary resources to continuously improve technical systems and services.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Sharjah Education Academy and the Investment Bank, signed by Idris Al Rafi, CEO of the Investment Bank, and Dr. Pauline Taylor, Director of the Sharjah Education Academy. The agreement provides more than 120 additional scholarships worth AED1 million, complementing the scholarships launched last year for participants in the Specialised Certificate Programme in Early Childhood Education. This community initiative embodies the commitment of both parties to support the development of early childhood education through investment in the qualification of educational staff and the enhancement of sustainable professional development opportunities, contributing to improving the quality of educational practices during children’s formative years and establishing a positive and sustainable educational impact in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The 5th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education this year includes a variety of activities, with more than 130 scientific and practical sessions, ranging from keynote sessions and interactive dialogues to specialised workshops and training courses, presented by a selection of experts and educational thought leaders from within the UAE and abroad. These sessions focus on the summit’s three main pillars, supporting the exchange of experiences, promoting research-based practices, and translating educational discussions into practical solutions that contribute to creating sustainable impact across all educational stages.

Prior to the summit’s opening, 11 advanced training courses and specialised workshops were organised, targeting educational leaders, teachers, researchers, and decision-makers. These focused on core topics including early childhood education, educational leadership, scientific research, artificial intelligence in education, and international assessments, supporting the summit’s objectives in professional development and capacity building in education.

Notable attendees

Attending the summit’s opening alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Finance Department; Sara bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Abdulrahman Al Awor, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Halima Al Owais, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC); and a number of heads of government departments, senior officials, educational leaders, and local and international experts.