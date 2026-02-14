UAE celebrates European energy, industrial partnership at Munich Security Conference

MUNICH, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Embassy in Berlin, ADNOC, XRG, Masdar, and the Germany-UAE Business Council last night celebrated the UAE-European energy and industrial partnership at a reception on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Hosted by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy to the Federal Republic of Germany and Ahmed Alattar, UAE Ambassador to Germany, the event was attended by over 300 business leaders, lawmakers, government officials and other key stakeholders from across Europe.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Al Jaber said, “In the modern world where energy security is national security, reliable long-term energy partners are more valuable than ever. The UAE is proud to be a partner that Germany and Europe can count on, and we stand ready to accelerate our commitment to supporting their energy security and economic strength.”

Guests were also addressed by Ahmed Alattar and Markus Söder, Minister President of Bavaria, who welcomed the UAE’s commitment to Europe as a reliable partner and long-term investor.

Through ADNOC, XRG and Masdar, the UAE is strengthening Europe’s energy resilience through diversified supply, investment at scale and sustained industrial cooperation. Together, the three companies have committed more than €38 billion in energy and industrial investment across the continent.

Germany stands at the centre of this partnership. The UAE and Germany are advancing a resilient and collaborative economic relationship to drive innovation, strengthen industrial competitiveness and support sustainable growth. The UAE’s energy and industrial investments in Germany exceed €18 billion, with plans to increase this to around €30 billion over the next decade.

Guests at the event included: Christian Stocker, Federal Chancellor of Austria; H.R.H. Alois Philipp Maria von und zu Liechtenstein, Crown Prince, Principality of Liechtenstein; Katherina Reiche, Federal Minister of Economic, Affairs and Energy in Germany; Carsten Schneider, Federal Minister of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety in Germany; Hendrik Wüst, Minister-President of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia; Elisa Spiropali, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the Republic of Albania; and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.

Also in attendance were notable UAE figures including: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President; Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State; Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs; Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abu Shabas, President of the Supreme Audit Institution; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior, and Foreign Affairs Committee of FNC; Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and the European Union; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar; Musabbeh al Kaabi, CEO of Upstream and Co-Chair of GUBC at ADNOC;; Mohamed Al Aryani President, International Gas at XRG and Dr Rainer Seele, President of XRG's Chemicals Platform.

The reception follows last week’s visit to the UAE by Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, during which Masdar and ADNOC signed agreements with RWE that will further strengthen Germany’s energy resilience.