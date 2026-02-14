Dubai Games 2026 sets new benchmark with women’s Battle of Government, largest-ever Battle of Cities

DUBAI, 14th February, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the seventh edition of Dubai Games continued on 14 February at Dubai Festival City, with Day 3 featuring one heat for the women’s Battle of the Government and two heats for Battle of the Cities.

Held in Official Partnership with DP World; Diamond Partnership with DAMAC, Beyond Developments, and Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat); Dubai Games challenged participants with a seven-obstacle course that demanded high levels of endurance, physical fitness, strategic thinking, and coordinated teamwork.

The Dubai Games heats unfolded at a fast, competitive pace, with athletes required to operate together in a race against the clock, finishing within narrow time margins, adding further excitement to the event.

Day 3 kick-started with one Heat for the Battle of the Government (Women), in which 147 athletes representing 21 teams from local and federal government entities competed for four final places. The four final spots went to the Ministry of Defence team which scored 128.34 points, the Ministry of Education team, which secured 106.56 points, the Dubai Health team with 102.39 points, and the Dubai Police team with 99.29 points.

The teams delivered a high standard of performance marked by discipline, tactical precision, strategic thinking, and one-team spirit while overcoming obstacles that required physical and mental endurance. The women’s competitions highlighted the strong readiness of government teams and reaffirmed the tournament’s focus on cohesion, resilience, and communication under pressure.

Dubai Games continues to reinforce its position as the world’s leading platform for team challenge sports. The Battle of the Cities marked its biggest edition since its launch three years ago, with 56 cities competing in 2026.

Participating cities had the opportunity last week to earn bonus points in the Burj Challenge, improving their standing in the main competition. The participants undertook a unique physical and mental test to ascend 160 floors of the Burj Khalifa.

Promoting an active lifestyle

Easa Al Gurg, Group CEO of the Al Gurg Group said, “As a Group that has grown alongside the emirate’s success, we are committed to giving back to our community and supporting initiatives that enhance quality of life in Dubai. As a leading community sports initiative that reflects the city’s dynamic spirit, Dubai Games aligns with our vision to foster sport as a core part of our community’s identity and a strategic enabler of its wellbeing. Our partnership with Dubai Games reflects our long-standing commitment to supporting initiatives that inspire excellence, collaboration, and lasting positive impact across the community.”

Mohammed Daoud, General Manager at Unilabs Middle East, said, “Our partnership with Dubai Games comes as part of our commitment to corporate social responsibility, supporting public initiatives that promote community health and embed an active lifestyle as a core enabler of quality of life. Unilabs is committed to playing a key role as a trusted diagnostics partner, leveraging its extensive expertise and advanced laboratory capabilities to deliver accurate results. Sporting events such as Dubai Games offer a powerful platform to engage the community and inspire more people to adopt an active, health-focused way of life.”

Sustainable development

Manea Alkindi, Member of the Sports Committee, DEWA, said, “This year, DEWA is the Gold Sponsor of Dubai Games. This sponsorship reflects DEWA’s commitment to social responsibility by encouraging employees and community members to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make sport an essential part of daily life. It also promotes positive competition among participants, in line with the spirit of sportsmanship that defines Dubai’s sporting landscape. Dubai Games has become one of the city’s most prominent sporting events, strengthening collaboration between local government entities and their counterparts across regional and international governments.”

Aber Al Abdeen, Member of the Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee, said, “The Battle of the Government is the beating heart of Dubai Games and a clear reflection of its sustainable, long-term impact. Since the tournament’s launch, the Battle of the Government has inspired a growing number of government sector employees across the UAE to hone their athletic skills and compete for the title. The women’s category highlights the significant achievements of women across all sectors, and their ability to take on the toughest challenges to reach their goals, reinforcing Dubai Games’ position as a strategic enabler of wider social goals.”

Commenting on the Battle of the Cities, Khadijah Mahrous, Member of the Dubai Games 2026 Organising Committee, said, “The Battle of the Cities highlights the global standing of Dubai Games and reaffirms Dubai’s leadership in delivering world-class sporting events, whether through innovative obstacles or the vertical race concept featured in the Burj Challenge. The number of cities returning year after year, alongside the growing participation of new cities, reflects global confidence in the standards and professional delivery of Dubai Games.”

Dubai Games 2026 is held from 12th to 15th February, under the slogan ‘Unite, Ignite, Battle’ in partnership with private and public-sector partners who share the same belief in the role of sports in promoting an active lifestyle. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) joins the Dubai Games for the seventh consecutive year as Gold Partner, along with Unilabs Middle East, and Al Gurg Group; and a Strategic Partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.

The tournament is also supported by a wide group of sponsors, including Dubai Festival City (Venue Partner), Al-Futtaim Automotive, First Abu Dhabi Bank, du, Red Bull, Mai Dubai, the Arabian Radio Network (ARN), and Dubai Media Incorporated, alongside Dubai Health, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Police, the Event Security Committee, and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).